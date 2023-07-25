Canada's athletes to watch in Paris 2024 Olympic Games

A list of 10 Canadian athletes to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris:
Christine Sinclair, soccer
The Canadian women's soccer team captain is the backbone of the reigning Olympic champions and the all-time leader in international goals scored. She'll be 41 years old in Paris.
Andre De Grasse, track and field
The reigning 200-metre Olympic champion from Markham, Ont., has settled into his Orlando, Fla., training base with new Irish coach John Coghlan. De Grasse, 28, is regaining his form after a foot injury and a bout of COVID-19 in 2022.
Summer McIntosh, swimming
The world-record holder in the women's 400-metre freestyle will be just 17 years old in Paris. Her decorated teammate Penny Oleksiak has described the Toronto teenager as "all gas, no breaks."
Kelsey Mitchell, track cycling
Just four years after getting on a track bike, the 29-year-old cyclist from Sherwood Park, Alta., won Olympic women's sprint gold in Tokyo.
Damian Warner, track and field
The Tokyo decathlon gold medallist pulled out of the 2022 world championship with a hamstring injury. He finished second in May's Hypo Meeting in Austria to Canadian teammate Pierce LePage.
Christa Deguchi/Jessica Klimkait, judo
Both are world champions. Unfortunately, only one can represent Canada in the women's 57-kilogram class. Deguchi of Lethbridge, Alta., won a second world title in May. Klimkait of Whitby, Ont., earned Olympic bronze in Tokyo.
Penny Oleksiak, swimming
The most decorated Canadian Olympian in history with seven career medals at age 23, the Toronto swimmer will be a key cog in women's relays for Canada and can add to her record in Paris.
Maggie Mac Neil, swimming
Reigning Olympic champ in women's 100-metre butterfly, the 23-year-old from London, Ont., took world championship silver in the distance this week in Japan.
Camryn Rogers, track and field
A world silver medallist in hammer throw in 2022, the 24-year-old from Richmond, B.C., was the first Canadian woman to reach the world podium in a field event.
Ellie Black, gymnastics
Hampered by an ankle injury in Tokyo, Black placed fourth on the balance beam there. The 27-year-old from Halifax claimed a silver medal in beam and helped Canada to women's team bronze at last year's world championship.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.