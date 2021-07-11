Sunday's Games
NBA
Finals
Best-of-Seven
Milwaukee 120 Phoenix 100
(Phoenix leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 5 (10 innings)
Oakland 4 Texas 1
Houston 8 N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 12 Detroit 9 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 1
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
National League
Miami 7 Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 3 Washington 1
Colorado 3 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 4
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Interleague
Philadelphia 5 Boston 4
---
European soccer championship
Final
Italy 1 England 1 (Italy wins 3-2 on penalty kicks)
---
