Sunday's Games

NBA

Finals

Best-of-Seven

Milwaukee 120 Phoenix 100

(Phoenix leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 5 (10 innings)

Oakland 4 Texas 1

Houston 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 12 Detroit 9 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

National League

Miami 7 Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 3 Washington 1

Colorado 3 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 4

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Interleague

Philadelphia 5 Boston 4

---

European soccer championship

Final

Italy 1 England 1 (Italy wins 3-2 on penalty kicks)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.

