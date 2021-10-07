Calgary Flames winger Blake Coleman suspended two games for boarding

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) grabs Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman (20) after he boarded Jets’ Jansen Harkins (12) in second period NHL pre-season game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 JGW

NEW YORK - Calgary Flames winger Blake Coleman has been suspended for a pre-season game and a regular-season game for boarding Wednesday in Winnipeg.

He'll sit out Calgary's final pre-season game Friday at home against the Jets as well as the season-opener Oct. 16 in Edmonton.

Coleman signed a six-year, $29.4-million contract with the Flames in the off-season after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In his second pre-season game with the Flames, he was penalized for boarding Jets forward Jansen Harkins in the second period of a 3-2 loss.

Coleman will also forfeit $24,500 of his salary to the players' emergency assistance fund.

