Whitecaps rally late to earn tie with Earthquakes

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps had to rally twice Saturday to earn a tough point in a 3-3 Major League Soccer draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.
Erik Godoy scored the equalizer in the 90th minute after a Deiber Caicedo corner floated in and found the centreback free of his marker.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored twice for San Jose (2-5-4), who let two leads slip away.
His second, and the Earthquakes’ third, came after Cristian Espinoza beat Vancouver fullback Jake Nerwinski and found his unmarked teammate six yards out.
The flurry of goals in the second half masked a slow performance by both sides in the first, with San Jose dominating possession but failing to score.
Lucas Cavallini opened the scoring for Vancouver (2-6-2) and helped set up the second.
Centreback Florian Jeungwirth took a quick freekick after Cavallini was fouled in Vancouver’s half, finding an open Ryan Raposo on the left wing. Raposo cut inside, laying off to Cavallini who played a quick one-two with his fellow Canadian before sliding the ball just beyond the keeper’s outstretched left arm in the 52nd minute.
San Jose didn’t take long to pull even, as Espinoza found space down the right side and chipped in a cross to a waiting Jamiro Monteiro to calmly nod in the tying goal 10 minutes later.
Vancouver’s attack was caught out in the 73rd minute, with San Jose striker Cade Cowell breaking free of his defender and sliding a pass in front of the goal for Jeremy Ebobisse to put away.
But the Caps found a quick equalizer as Cavallini turned provider. The Canadian international burst down the left wing with his cross inside finding a free Deiber Caicedo, who nudged a pass into the path of Raposo who slotted home.
The Caps had won two consecutive games heading in to Saturday’s match, including ending their jinx in the Canadian Championship with a win over Valour FC.
San Jose came into the match off a win against Austin FC and a U.S. Open Cup win over the Seattle Sounders.
Vancouver next plays FC Dallas on Wednesday night at BC Place, while San Jose takes on Portland in San Jose, Calif.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022.