Sunday's Games
CFL
Semifinals
Montreal 28 Hamilton 17
B.C. 30 Calgary 16
---
NHL
Toronto 3 Carolina 1
Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Florida 5 Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Calgary 8 San Jose 2
Manitoba 2 Texas 1 (OT)
Providence 1 Bridgeport 0
Hershey 4 W-B/Scranton 3
Iowa 5 Rockford 4 (SO)
---
NBA
Toronto 113 Chicago 104
Cleveland 114 L.A. Lakers 100
Memphis 103 Washington 97
Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 102
---
NFL
Kansas City 20 Tennessee 17 (OT)
N.Y. Jets 20 Buffalo 17
Seattle 31 Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 16 L.A. Rams 13
Cincinnati 42 Carolina 21
Detroit 15 Green Bay 9
New England 26 Indianapolis 3
L.A. Chargers 20 Atlanta 17
Jacksonville 27 Las Vegas 20
Miami 35 Chicago 32
Minnesota 20 Washington 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.