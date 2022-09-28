Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

Tyler McGregor, right, of Canada and Brody Roybal of the United States battle for the puck during their para ice hockey finals match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over host Czechia on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara