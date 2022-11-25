Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

Ian Leroux of the Laval Rouge et Or and his teammates celebrate their win over the Western Mustangs in the USports Mitchell Bowl at Alumni Field at Western University in London, Ont., on November 19, 2022. Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins