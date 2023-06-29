Canada's Carol Zhao advances to Wimbledon main draw with win in qualifying

Carol Zhao, of Canada, returns the ball during a match against Amanda Anisimova, of the USA, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Zhao advanced to the Wimbledon main draw with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over American CoCo Vanderweghe in the third round of qualifying on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov