'Animalism': Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago. The Blackhawks are holding a briefing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, to discuss the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. The Blackhawks pledged to release the findings of the investigation, which Bowman, former Chicago coach Joel Quenneville and others who were in the organization at the time agreed to cooperate with. (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File)