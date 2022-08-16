Argos to be without RB Andrew Harris and WR Cam Phillips versus Calgary Stampeders

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson hands off the ball to running back Andrew Harris during second half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto on August 6, 2022. The Toronto Argonauts will be without Canadian running back Andrew Harris and American receiver Cam Phillips when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night. Harris, 35, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle. Harris had three carries for 19 yards before leaving Toronto's 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last weekend in the first half. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker