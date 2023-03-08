Canada's Taylor Pendrith hopes to dial in driver at Players Championship

Taylor Pendrith hits from the sixth tee during their singles match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The driver has been the best club in Pendrith's bag throughout his golf career. But he's struggled with accuracy off the tee this season, an issue he hopes to rectify at this week's Players Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julio Cortez