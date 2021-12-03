Canadiens looking for general manager to 'complement' new VP of hockey operations

Montreal Canadiens Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton leaves a news conference in Brossard, Que., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. While it remains to be seen how the Montreal Canadiens two-person approach to hockey operations will ultimately work, new executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton gave an idea of what the team is looking for in a new general manager. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson