Steve Nash headlines list of inductees to Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame

Canada's Steve Nash tries to steal the ball from France's Laurent Sciarra (right) during second half quarter final basketball action at the Olympics in Sydney, Australia Thursday September 28, 2000. Nash, a former two-time NBA MVP and one of the NBA's 75 greatest players, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame for the classes of 2021 and 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Frayer