Gustafsson stars as Ovechkin, Capitals beat Maple Leafs 5-2

CORRECTS TO SECOND PERIOD NOT FIRST - Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson, center, celebrates with defenseman John Carlson (74), right wing Anthony Mantha, center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), and left wing Sonny Milano (15) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)