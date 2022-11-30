Davies, Zadorsky named Canada Soccer's players of the month for November

Alphonso Davies and Shelina Zadorsky have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for November.
Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal in men's World Cup competition last Sunday in a group stage match against Croatia.
The goal came just 67 seconds into Canada's second game at the World Cup. Canada fell 4-1 to Croatia.
It's the second time the men's team has made it to soccer's biggest event, with the last appearance being in 1986.
Zadorsky helped Canada close out its international season going 1-1 in its away series in Brazil.
The 30-year-old was named Canada's player of the match after contributing a goal in the team's 2-1 win over Brazil on Nov. 11.
Canada Soccer Player of the Month
November 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Shelina Zadorsky
October 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Evelyne Viens
September 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Adriana Leon
August 2022 — Steven Vitória & Sophie Schmidt
July 2022 — Lucas Cavallini & Kailen Sheridan
June 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Janine Beckie
May 2022 — Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan & Samuel Charron
April 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Christine Sinclair
March 2022 — Atiba Hutchinson & Ashley Lawrence
February 2022 — Milan Borjan & Vanessa Gilles
January 2022 — Milan Borjan & Deanne Rose
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.