PGA Tour Americas to replace Canadian and Latin American men's pro golf circuits

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The PGA Tour is merging two of its third-tier circuits.
PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamérica will combine to become the PGA Tour Americas in February.
The new tour will consist of 16 events held across Latin America, Canada and the United States from February through September.
The top 10 finishers on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.
The PGA TOUR Americas season will begin in February with the Latin America Swing, which will conclude in May.
The top 60 players from the Latin America Swing will then qualify for the North America Swing.
Members will compete in Canada and the United States from June through September in an effort to finish in the top 10 on the season-long points list and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season.
