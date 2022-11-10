More than 20 years after she retired from skating, Stellato-Dudek has Olympic dreams

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps perform in the pairs short program during the Grand Prix Skate America Series on Oct. 21, 2022, in Norwood, Mass. The pair won the ISU Grand Prix event in Angers, France, last weekend, making Stellato-Dudek the oldest skater, at age 39, to win a Grand Prix title. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Dwyer