A healthier Toronto FC returns to action in Orlando after international break

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew with teammates from left, forward Tsubasa Endoh, defender Omar Gonzalez and forward Patrick Mullins during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Toronto FC returns to action from the international break healthier and looking to shake off an underwhelming 1-4-2 start to the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux