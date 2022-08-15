CALGARY - Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February.
Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark.
The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last year's final in Calgary. Poulin scored the overtime winner there and also scored twice in the Olympic final.
Eighteen of the 23 players named to the world championship roster Monday won Olympic gold six months ago in Beijing.
Forward Brianne Jenner, who was named the Olympic tournament's most valuable player, as well as starting goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens were among the returnees named to the lineup by Hockey Canada.
The roster was chosen following a 142-player camp in Calgary where under-18 and under-22 prospects also participated in it.
