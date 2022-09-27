Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

TORONTO - Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday.
Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory.
Maier was named the second top performer after completing 27-of-33 passes for 294 yards in Calgary's 25-11 win over the B.C. Lions. Maier had two completions of 30-pus yards and also ran for 14 yards on two carries.
Bethel-Thompson was the third top performer after completing 21-of-29 passes for 245 yards and three TD passes against Ottawa. Bethel-Thompson leads the CFL in passing with 3,672 yards and also has 19 TD strikes on the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.