Canada's McIntosh sets junior world record in 200-metre butterfly at swimming worlds

Summer McIntosh of Canada competes during the women's 400-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 18, 2022. McIntosh set a world junior record in the 200-metre butterfly on Tuesday, finishing in two minutes 5.79 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 2:06.29 set by Japan’s Suzuka Hasegawa in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo-Petr David Josek