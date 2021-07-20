Veteran linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox is vying for spot on Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jovan Santos-Knox (45) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second half of CFL action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. So far during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats training camp, it hasn't taken head coach Orlondo Steinauer long to figure out when veteran linebackers Simoni Lawrence and Santos-Knox are on the field together. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods