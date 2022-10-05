Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Baltimore 5 Toronto 4, first game

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 5 Baltimore 1, second game

Texas 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9 Kansas City 2

Seattle 5 Detroit 4

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 15 Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 9 Washington 2

San Francisco 8 San Diego 1

Miami 12 Atlanta 9

Arizona 4 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 1

Interleague

Houston 3 Philadelphia 2

---

NHL Pre-season

Boston 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4 Detroit 2

Winnipeg 5 Calgary 0

Colorado 2 Dallas 1

Vancouver 5 Edmonton 4

---

NBA Pre-season

Indiana 122 Charlotte 97

Philadelphia 113 Cleveland 112

Toronto 125 Boston 119 (OT)

Dallas 98 Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 119 L.A. Lakers 115

---

MLS

Charlotte 2 Columbus 2

Miami 4 Orlando 1

