Blue Jays beat Tigers, lose to Phillies in spring training action

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, left, catches a ball next to teammates George Springer, centre, and Daulton Varsho during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Catcher Stevie Berman had a two-run homer off the bench and outfielder Kiermaier went 2-for-2 with a run batted in and scored two runs as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad beat the visiting Detroit Tigers 6-4 Tuesday in spring training baseball action.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette