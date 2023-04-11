Toronto Blue Jays set for long-anticipated home opener against the Detroit Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is high-fived in the dugout after scoring on a single by Whit Merrifield during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Toronto is set to play its home opener tonight against the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marcio Jose Sanchez