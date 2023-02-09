Toronto Argonauts land linebacker Jordan Williams from B.C. Lions

The Toronto Argonauts have acquired Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams from the B.C. Lions. According to a source, the Lions will receive a ’23 first-round draft pick for Williams, who was the CFL’s outstanding rookie in 2021. Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Tim White (12) and BC Lions linebacker Williams (21) dive for a loose ball during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power