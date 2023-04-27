Jets' Barron has stitches removed after facial cut in Game 1, will go back to visor

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore (27) and Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron (36) vie for the puck during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. Jets forward Morgan Barron will go back to his regular visor starting Thursday night after using a full cage on his helmet for most of Winnipeg's first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher