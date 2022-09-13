Zhao advances to second round of Chennai Open with win over Tjandramulia

Canada's Carol Zhao serves as she and Gabriela Dabrowski play Latvia's Daniela Vismane and Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier doubles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Zhao advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Australia's Olivia Tjandramulia on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck