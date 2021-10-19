USOPC says it is trying to help Humphries' Olympic quest

FILE - Gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the two-woman bobsled competition at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, that it is still trying to help world champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries obtain a way to compete in this winter's Beijing Games. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)