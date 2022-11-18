Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

FILE - New York Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (72) blocks during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)