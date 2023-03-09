Raptors guard VanVleet fined by NBA for public criticism of officiating

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann (14) during first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jae C. Hong