Jets choose Colby Barlow as 18th overall at NHL draft

Team White's Colby Barlow (39) and Brayden Yager (29) celebrate Barlow's goal as Team Red's Luca Cagnoni skates past during the first period of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Winnipeg Jets selected Colby Barlow with the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck