Jets choose Colby Barlow as 18th overall at NHL draft

Team White's Colby Barlow (39) and Brayden Yager (29) celebrate Barlow's goal as Team Red's Luca Cagnoni skates past during the first period of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Winnipeg Jets selected Colby Barlow with the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets selected Colby Barlow with the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday.

Barlow, a six-foot, 195-pound forward, had 79 points (46 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Owen Sound Attack last season.

The 18-year-old from Orillia, Ont., also represented Canada at the under-18 world championships, where he had one goal and three assists in six games.

The Jets lost in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of these past playoffs after a 46-33-3 regular season.

Winnipeg is set to make four more selections, starting with No. 82, when the draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.

