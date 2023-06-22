NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions

FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and defenseman Radko Gudas (7) warm up while wearing a Pride Night hockey jersey before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Bobrovsky, who is Russian, did take part in warmups the night the Staal brothers declined and in the aftermath of several countrymen deciding not to wear Pride jerseys. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin, File)