AHL suspends Barracuda forward Hrabik 30 games for 'racial gesture'

Los Angeles Kings forward Boko Imama, left, and Anaheim Ducks left winger Mike Liambas fight during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik 30 games for making a "racial gesture" at Tucson Roadrunners left-wing Boko Imama during a game last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Reed Saxon