Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott retires at age 34

FILE - Southampton's Theo Walcott in action during an English Premier League soccer match against Leeds United at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Oct. 16, 2021. Walcott retired from professional soccer on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at age 34 after an 18-year career. Walcott scored 129 goals in 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton. He made 47 appearances for England. Walcott began and ended his career with Southampton. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)