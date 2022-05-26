Thursday's Scoreboard
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
(Carolina leads series 3-2)
Western Conference
Edmonton 5, Calgary 4 (OT)
(Edmonton wins series 4-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals at Helsinki and Tampere, Finland
Czechia 4, Germany 1
Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)
United States 3, Switzerland 0
Finland 4, Slovakia 2
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Western Conference
Golden State 120, Dallas 110
(Golden State wins series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 4, Oakland 1
National League
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 7, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1
---
