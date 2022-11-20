Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in New York. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after the NBA Commissioner said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)