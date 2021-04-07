Toronto FC signs defender Luke Singh to short-term deal ahead of match n Mexico

Nashville SC's Randall Leal, left, falls next to Toronto FC's Auro Jr., center, and Jonathan Osorio during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Toronto FC faces a stiff challenge in its first competitive match of 2021 when it takes on Mexico's Club Leon in the first leg of their Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jessica Hill