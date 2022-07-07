Triple threat: Bombers' Liegghio producing at all aspects of kicking game

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Marc Liegghio (13), right, celebrates his game winning field goal with quarterback Dakota Prukop (12) against the Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 10, 2022. The Bombers have rolled out a 4-0 record to start the CFL season, and Liegghio has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He’s also pulling triple duty and has been solid in punting and kickoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods