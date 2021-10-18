NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The NHL has suspended Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)