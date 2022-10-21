TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Schneider have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with a team option for the 2026 season.
Schneider guided the club to a 46-28 record after being promoted from bench coach to interim skipper on July 13.
The Blue Jays reached the playoffs but were swept in the wild-card series by the Seattle Mariners.
Schneider is the 14th manager in franchise history.
In a news release, the 42-year-old native of Princeton, N.J., says he's honoured, excited and deeply humbled.
Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins are scheduled to attend an afternoon media availability at Rogers Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.