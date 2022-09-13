Documentary series dives deep into raw emotion, high stakes of 1972 Summit Series

Team Canada 1972 players Serge Savard, left, Yvan Cournoyer, Ken Dryden, Pat Stapleton, Peter Mahovlich, Phil Esposito and Guy Lapointe, right, pose for photos at a news conference, in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. The generation of Canadians who can remember watching the 1972 Summit Series shrinking, and the Canadians and Soviet players in it fewer with each passing year, documentarians had compelling reasons in addition to a 50th anniversary to retell a mythological hockey story. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz