Canadian Kyle Hiebert named to United Soccer Coaches' all-American first team

Missouri State defender Kyle Hiebert of Canada is shown during MVC men's soccer semifinal against Bradley in Springfield, Mo., in this April 13, 2021 handout photo. Canadian Kyle Hiebert, a senior defender at Missouri State, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches' NCAA Division I first-team all-American squad for the second straight year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Missouri State University Office of Visual Media, Jesse Scheve