Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fullback David Mackie (34) protects the ball from Montreal Alouettes Jeshrun Antwi (20) during first half CFL football action in Montreal on Friday, September 9, 2022. Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

VANCOUVER - Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday.

Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14.

The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year.

He also registered three special-teams tackles.

Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second round, No. 16 overall, in the 2018 CFL draft.

He was named a team captain before the 2021 season.

"It’s an honour to be staying, this organization has made me feel at home for my entire career," Mackie said in a statement. "Last season was a big indicator of just how far we've come as a team and we all look forward to beginning the next big step toward a championship."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.