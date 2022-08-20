Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

Team Canada forward Sarah Fillier (10) and Team United States forward Jesse Compher (18) battle for the puck in front of United States goalkeeper Alex Cavallini (33) during second period women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 17, 2022. Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champions, is ranked No. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson