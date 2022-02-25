Russia loses Champions League final to Paris; Sochi F1 axed

FILE - General view if the Saint Petersburg Stadium prior the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Switzerland and Spain in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The men's final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA's executive committee. (Anton Vaganov/Pool via AP, File)