CFL reschedules its opening exhibition game to May 31

The field is empty but the stadium screens still show signs for the Ottawa Redblacks' training camp at TD Place, home of the Ottawa Redblacks, in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The league and CFL Players' Association reached a tentative contract Wednesday night, thus ending the second strike in league history. The deal is pending ratification by both the board of governors as well as the CFLPA membership.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang