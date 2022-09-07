Canada's Matt Campbell to face Dutch veteran at Jack's World Series of Darts final

Canadian Matt (The Ginja Ninja) Campbell throws a dart during his match against Danny Lauby in the quarter-final round of the Bet 365 North American Championships at the Hulu Theater in New York in a June 4, 2022 handout photo. Campbell will face Dutch veteran Vincent van der Voort in the first round of the 300,00-pound ($453,640) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ed Mulholland/PDC **MANDATORY CREDIT**