Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, passes the flame to first torchbearer, Greek alpine ski racer Ioannis Antoniou during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)