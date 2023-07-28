'We have all the pieces:' 0-7 Elks insist they are better than their record

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Augustine (27) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Kony Ealy (90) during first half CFL preseason action in Edmonton, on Saturday May 27, 2023. Elks lineman Ealy says his frustration over Edmonton’s 0-7 start to the 2023 CFL campaign reminds him of how he felt when he was a member of the New York Jets back in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson